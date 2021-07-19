Polygon Management Ltd. Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG)

Polygon Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) by 84.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. owned 1.52% of Integra Resources worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Integra Resources by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. 24.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

ITRG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.77. 134,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,763. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

