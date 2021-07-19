530,200 Shares in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) Purchased by Polygon Management Ltd.

Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 530,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $20,879,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,910,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,928,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $6,961,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,962,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKBU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,913. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.43.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

