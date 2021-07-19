Polygon Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Polygon Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853,662 shares during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical comprises about 0.8% of Polygon Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Polygon Management Ltd.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $10,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,063,000 after buying an additional 843,710 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. 3.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 46,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,753. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.94. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.