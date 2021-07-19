Analysts Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) PT at $44.67

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

COLB traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $33.84. 1,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,230. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.34.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,337,000 after acquiring an additional 686,986 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

