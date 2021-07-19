Polygon Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 309,500 Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 309,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,000. Bally’s comprises approximately 1.4% of Polygon Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter worth about $136,000. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

BALY stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,830. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -189.33 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally's Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

