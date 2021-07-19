loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.40

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LDI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.57.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter worth $358,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter worth $1,050,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter worth $1,485,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter worth $1,994,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter worth $997,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

