CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Down to $57.57

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.57, but opened at $54.15. CVR Partners shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 2,053 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 30.62%. The company had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVR Partners stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of CVR Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

