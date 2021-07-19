Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 67,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 900,933 shares.The stock last traded at $16.34 and had previously closed at $16.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.35.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,540,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,967 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 603,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.