1,000,000 Shares in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) Bought by Blackstone Group Inc.

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRWAU. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $2,465,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $2,037,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $4,960,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $463,000.

FRWAU stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,819. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

