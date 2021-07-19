Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Takes $73.43 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 596,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $73,427,000. Ralph Lauren accounts for about 5.0% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1,994.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL traded down $3.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.38. The company had a trading volume of 32,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,476. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 65.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.37. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 14,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $1,856,181.00. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.71.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.