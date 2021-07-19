Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd Boosts Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 27.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,566 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises approximately 2.3% of Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $250,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $75,024,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after buying an additional 599,915 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after buying an additional 322,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $31,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,905 shares of company stock worth $29,661,195 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

CarMax stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.87. 9,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,681. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.08. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.