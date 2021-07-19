Bares Capital Management Inc. Has $397.33 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Bares Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,439,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,600 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for about 7.4% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $397,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,561 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,524,000 after acquiring an additional 944,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,763,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $53,988,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 335.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,614,000 after buying an additional 660,417 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 721,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.97, for a total value of $68,531,681.58. Also, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,126,650.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,299,066 shares of company stock worth $107,429,880. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

IBKR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.07. 10,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,461. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

