Bares Capital Management Inc. Has $25.50 Million Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,594 shares during the quarter. Stitch Fix makes up 0.5% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $25,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,698,000 after purchasing an additional 454,401 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,922,000 after acquiring an additional 705,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,133,000 after purchasing an additional 172,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,107,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,493,000 after acquiring an additional 300,746 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,474,000 after buying an additional 97,872 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $2.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,654. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.94. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

In other news, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $598,609.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 606,035 shares of company stock worth $33,095,479. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

