Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Bought by Prentice Capital Management LP

Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,862,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,130 shares during the period. Advantage Solutions accounts for about 14.2% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Prentice Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Advantage Solutions worth $45,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $128,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,363,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,605,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,432,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,243,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

ADV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.14. 7,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,462. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $791.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

