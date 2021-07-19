Scge Management L.P. Takes $95.52 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 715,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,524,000. Applied Materials accounts for 1.1% of Scge Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,150,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 643.3% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,339 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after buying an additional 84,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 493,671 shares of company stock valued at $68,992,295. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.31. The company had a trading volume of 235,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,106,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.11.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. ICAP upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

