Analysts Set SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Target Price at $19.05

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Compass Point raised shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of SLRC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,711. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $785.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,808,000 after purchasing an additional 120,037 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in SLR Investment by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,223,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 443,976 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in SLR Investment by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,070,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,009,000 after acquiring an additional 32,142 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SLR Investment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 94,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in SLR Investment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

