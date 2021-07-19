Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Danske downgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

SVCBF stock remained flat at $$17.62 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products worldwide. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

