Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.02

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $30.66, with a volume of 16950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BZUN. cut their price objective on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Baozun by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Baozun by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 15,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baozun by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Baozun by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Baozun by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

