Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,325,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.74. 36,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,133. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.041 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

