$0.41 EPS Expected for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Griffon posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.83 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of GFF traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.78. 462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,195. Griffon has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 59,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Griffon by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Griffon by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Griffon by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

