Zacks: Brokerages Expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.37. Calavo Growers posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

