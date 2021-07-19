Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10,929.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $26,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Booking by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded down $54.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,090.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,186. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.42, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,259.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.