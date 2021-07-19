Analysts Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.57. NuVasive reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, increased their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NUVA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.96. 26,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61.

In other news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,607 shares of company stock worth $1,072,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 30,711 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

