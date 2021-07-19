Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) is Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,217 shares during the quarter. Ciena accounts for 10.2% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.05% of Ciena worth $88,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,471,000 after purchasing an additional 545,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,110,000 after acquiring an additional 65,280 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,367 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 70,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $53.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $51,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $162,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,914 shares of company stock valued at $17,695,110. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

