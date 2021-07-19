Sylebra Capital Ltd Acquires 9,458 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 1.9% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 0.18% of Lululemon Athletica worth $73,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $365,033,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,990,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $113,414,000 after purchasing an additional 269,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $368.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $341.97. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.28.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.