Optimal Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $8,818,000. Socorro Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 19,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 18,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $1,034,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $5,636,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $246.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total transaction of $828,720.72. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.