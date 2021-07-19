TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Alight Capital Management LP

Alight Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for 1.5% of Alight Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,511,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,973 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 121,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,229,000 after purchasing an additional 55,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,835,440. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $633.58 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $418.02 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $643.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

