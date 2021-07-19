Renasant Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Renasant Bank lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,387 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $877,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 4,880.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 54,662 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Regions Financial by 623.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 168,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 145,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

