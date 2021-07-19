Renasant Bank Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Renasant Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Renasant Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $75.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

