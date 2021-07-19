AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lifted by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $28.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $200.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

