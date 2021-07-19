Port Capital LLC Invests $778,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Port Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 282.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.09. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

