Diameter Capital Partners LP Purchases New Position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 871,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,000. Soaring Eagle Acquisition accounts for about 0.9% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,060,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,048,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,832,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $909,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $8,096,000.

SRNGU opened at $10.36 on Monday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

