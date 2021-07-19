Diameter Capital Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,650,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,972,000. Party City Holdco accounts for 2.8% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $426.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.70 million. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Equities analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

