The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Infusive Asset Management Inc.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 53.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,124 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,673 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies comprises 3.3% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $14,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $230,008,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX opened at $67.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.