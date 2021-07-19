Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by D1 Capital Partners L.P.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,750,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858,458 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide makes up 4.3% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $574,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Consulta Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 31.0% during the first quarter. Consulta Ltd now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after purchasing an additional 930,039 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 298.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 494,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 376,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $119.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $132.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company’s revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

