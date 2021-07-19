D1 Capital Partners L.P. Purchases 24,632,390 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 6,158.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,032,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,632,390 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up about 2.6% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 1.46% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $350,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,795,000 after acquiring an additional 76,306,607 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,507,000 after acquiring an additional 64,244,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,389,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,158,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 874.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,260,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EDU opened at $6.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. CLSA began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

