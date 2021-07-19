uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Sold by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC reduced its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 744,738 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 0.62% of uniQure worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in uniQure by 2,292.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,679.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $72,652.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,202.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,700 shares of company stock valued at $757,952 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QURE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

QURE traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,659. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.33.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

