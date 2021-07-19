Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Sold by Matrix Capital Management Company LP

Matrix Capital Management Company LP reduced its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,309,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806,000 shares during the quarter. Adaptive Biotechnologies accounts for 5.7% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Matrix Capital Management Company LP owned about 0.09% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $495,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.54. 10,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,330. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $57,398.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,716,960 shares in the company, valued at $65,656,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $473,476.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,943.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 329,127 shares of company stock worth $19,999,292. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

