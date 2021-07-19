Infusive Asset Management Inc. Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,330,918,000 after acquiring an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after acquiring an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $399,858,000 after acquiring an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after acquiring an additional 151,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $451.71.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $482.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $448.88. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $491.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

