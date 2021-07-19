Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $3.40 Million in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STNE shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, cut their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.

Shares of STNE opened at $56.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $56.82 and a 12 month high of $70.74.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

