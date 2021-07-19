First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,317,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 25.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after buying an additional 1,226,493 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Prologis by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Prologis by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,305,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,104,000 after purchasing an additional 984,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $127.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.92.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

