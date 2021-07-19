Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hub Group (HUBG)

Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/15/2021 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

7/13/2021 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

7/9/2021 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

6/28/2021 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $77.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Hub Group is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HUBG traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.19. 4,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.01. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $74.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.23.

Get Hub Group Inc alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.