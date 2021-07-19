Serum Price Reaches $2.67 on Top Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.67 or 0.00008680 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Serum has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $133.70 million and approximately $77.93 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00047601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013124 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.79 or 0.00771882 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

SRM is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

