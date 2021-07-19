Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Trims Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 512,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,522 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $29,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after acquiring an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 261,251 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,276.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 367,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 340,492 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADM traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.29. The company had a trading volume of 31,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,870. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

