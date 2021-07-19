First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes Position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 113,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,000. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF makes up 1.2% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.05% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JSML. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,464,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1,153.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 80,022 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,738,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3,543.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 56,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.86. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,546. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $73.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

