Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.07, for a total transaction of C$48,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,518,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,465,897.79.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Real Matters alerts:

On Friday, July 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total transaction of C$49,171.50.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$67,236.05.

On Monday, July 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$52,908.90.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total transaction of C$53,974.50.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total transaction of C$53,974.50.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total transaction of C$53,807.10.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total transaction of C$53,807.10.

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.89, for a total transaction of C$53,658.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.79, for a total transaction of C$53,379.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.69, for a total transaction of C$53,058.60.

Real Matters stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 50,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,278. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.93. Real Matters Inc. has a one year low of C$13.87 and a one year high of C$33.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REAL shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Real Matters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.90.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.