First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 214.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,006 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $13,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 138.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.67. 37,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,902. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $30.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.