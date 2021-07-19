First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 214.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,006 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $13,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 138.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.67. 37,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,902. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $30.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66.

