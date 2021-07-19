Court Place Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGX traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.86. The company had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,547. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88. The firm has a market cap of $707.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Argan news, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 522 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $26,068.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,631 shares in the company, valued at $131,392.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $789,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

