SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Stake Lifted by Legion Partners Asset Management LLC

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,551,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. SVMK makes up 5.7% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SVMK were worth $28,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SVMK. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter worth $550,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter worth $2,088,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,238,000 after acquiring an additional 195,268 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 321,690 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVMK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

In other SVMK news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 6,179 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $136,185.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $117,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,282. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 679,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SVMK Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.28.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

