First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $158,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $251.87. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,859. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $186.31 and a 12 month high of $260.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.33.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

